The Red Scarf & Blue Pom Poms

Today was our Shopping Club Holiday Party's 20th Anniversary. We met for lunch at J. Alexander's Redlands Grill to reminisce, exchange our gifts and talk our hopes for the coming year. I gave the girls their Infinity scarves. They loved them!



Lori's was green with felt balls attached that I sewed on one at a time — 43 in all. Marcia's was southwestern colors with vintage Bakelite buttons I sewed on in clusters. The red scarf was for Ann, embellished with navy blue pom poms. I think this one was my favorite. It looked super cute with her new red coat.



On the way home, I stopped at JoAnn's to buy black pom poms to sew on the black and white scarf I made for me. I think the trim adds a fun touch. 😊