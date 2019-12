Come On Baby, Light My Menorah

We took advantage of everyone being off today and played Mahj at my house in the middle of the day. It was fun playing from 2:00-5:00 instead 6:00-9:00. Ann wore her Ugly Chanukah sweater that blinked lights whenever she moved. I was lucky enough to be sitting across from her and got a good photo of it with my one winning hand of the day. That's my last winning hand of 2019. We won't play again till next year.



Happy Mahjongging 2020!! 🀄️🃏