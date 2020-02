A Fun Breakfast For Sunday

We woke up to a beautiful Sunday. The sky was blue for the first time in forever and the temps were in the 60s. Ande cycled to work so I decided to make a real breakfast before I started my day — fresh-squeezed Honeybell orange juice, a cheese omelette with fresh veggies, two strips of bacon I made in the oven and French Vanilla-flavored coffee made with my French press. It was delish and started my day perfectly. One bad Hallmark movie later, I was off to Sam's. 😊