Previous
Next
Look Listen | Black & White by yogiw
5 / 365

Look Listen | Black & White

Taken in May, 2019 in Dearborn, Michigan, hometown to Henry Ford. An apropos post for today since I just got my Dearborn, Michigan scallop charm in the mail today to add to my Places I've Been bracelet. 😃
5th December 2018 5th Dec 18

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise