5 / 365
Look Listen | Black & White
Taken in May, 2019 in Dearborn, Michigan, hometown to Henry Ford. An apropos post for today since I just got my Dearborn, Michigan scallop charm in the mail today to add to my Places I've Been bracelet. 😃
5th December 2018
5th Dec 18
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2236
photos
21
followers
0
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
354
Taken
12th May 2019 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-flashofred2020
,
flashofred2020
