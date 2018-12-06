Sign up
Trees | Black & White
I loved this photo when I took it back in May, 2019 in Michigan. I'm so glad I found a place to use it. The detail of the branches is incredible next to the sky.
6th December 2018
6th Dec 18
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Tags
yogiw-flashofred2020
,
flashofred2020
