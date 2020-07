Sissy's Blue Blanket

After two years, I worked on my sister's blanket all weekend and finally finished it. The pastel-pieced border took me two full days to complete. She texted me, "I love it so much." ❤️ Now, if only I could see her in person to give it to her!



NOTE: I'll post a photo of the border too when it's not my red, white and blue flag month.