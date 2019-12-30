Previous
Next
Flash Of Red | February 2020 by yogiw
5 / 365

Flash Of Red | February 2020

For my first Flash of Red February challenge, on days when there wasn't much going on, I filled in with black and white photos I've taken over the years that hadn't made it to my 365 pages for one reason or another. It was a fun exercise in definition, tone and balance. One red image on Valentine's Day and my first FOR challenge is complete.
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sandy Z W ace
I changed my post after I received comments so I copy and pasted the comments below. I didn't want to forget the kind words I received.

Ande
This came out great. You should be proud.
March 2nd, 2020 delete | reply

Sandy Z W ace
@andewein Thanks! It was super fun and gave me a chance to show some of my pics from past vacations and outings. I love the black and white!!
March 2nd, 2020 edit | delete | reply

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Your calendar looks spectacular! Congrats on finishing the month!! I'm glad you were able to revisit some of your favorite places too. Love that shot of the statue by the tall windows.
March 2nd, 2020 delete | reply

Sandy Z W ace
@olivetreeann Thank you! Your comments mean the world to me since you are a seasoned pro and all. 😊 I’ll be working on my Rainbow March next for my second year. I’m trying to make it look really different than last year.
March 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise