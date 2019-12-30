Flash Of Red | February 2020

For my first Flash of Red February challenge, on days when there wasn't much going on, I filled in with black and white photos I've taken over the years that hadn't made it to my 365 pages for one reason or another. It was a fun exercise in definition, tone and balance. One red image on Valentine's Day and my first FOR challenge is complete.
Ande
This came out great. You should be proud.
March 2nd, 2020 delete | reply
Sandy Z W ace
@andewein Thanks! It was super fun and gave me a chance to show some of my pics from past vacations and outings. I love the black and white!!
March 2nd, 2020 edit | delete | reply
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Your calendar looks spectacular! Congrats on finishing the month!! I'm glad you were able to revisit some of your favorite places too. Love that shot of the statue by the tall windows.
March 2nd, 2020 delete | reply
Sandy Z W ace
@olivetreeann Thank you! Your comments mean the world to me since you are a seasoned pro and all. 😊 I’ll be working on my Rainbow March next for my second year. I’m trying to make it look really different than last year.