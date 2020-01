We can always count on our annual Honeybell oranges gift in January from Ande's mom. There's no orange like Honeybells. I am so addicted to them. Even though they are high in sugar (therefore not low carb), I'm indulging in these tasty treats until they're gone. I guess it's better than the licorice and Kit-Kat bars we send Sheila for the holidays. It's what she loves so that's what we send!Never heard of Honeybells? Here's a brief history: https://www.pittmandavis.com/blog/a-brief-history-of-the-honeybell-orange/