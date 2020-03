Orange Gerber Daisies

It's the last day of Rainbow March. I close with a bright, cheerful image even though it's doom and gloom outside. Each day, the coronavirus outbreak gets worse and worse. We don't know what the future holds. We continue to stay inside and even ordered groceries online last night for the first time.



I hope my Rainbow March brought a little joy to your days. Wash your hands, stay inside and most of all, stay calm. This too shall pass. xoxo 🧡