Discovery Walk by yogiw
109 / 365

Discovery Walk

I DID NOT want to walk today. My AirPod Pros were dead and it was cold and windy out. But, I promised myself I would try to close all three rings on my Apple Watch in April so I went anyway. I made it a little game. I took a new route and tried to discover things I had never seen before.

I've driven the route a million times and had never noticed this tree. I don't know what kind of tree it is but it's filled with pink flowers that look like a form of a rose. Just as I was admiring it, the sun peeked through the clouds. Goes to show, something beautiful might be right around the corner even on the darkest days. 🌸
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

