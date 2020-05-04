Sign up
More Mini Hats
I made more mini hats to send to friends just to brighten their day. I hope they love them. ❤️
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Sandy Z W
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
35% complete
View this month »
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
