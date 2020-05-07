Previous
Tiny Pink Flowers by yogiw
132 / 365

Tiny Pink Flowers

While social distancing, I talked to Mary in her garden. I love these tiny pink flowers cascading down the wall by her driveway.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
