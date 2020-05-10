Previous
Next
Valentine's Day Ice Cream Bowl For Mother's Day by yogiw
135 / 365

Valentine's Day Ice Cream Bowl For Mother's Day

Ande gave me two Rookwood Graeter's Fiona ice cream bowls for Valentine's Day. They've been on backorder all this time and I finally got them just in time for Mother's Day. With my favorite Graeter's Strawberry Chip only available in April and May, I picked up a pint along with Double Chocolate Chip to christen my gift. Flowers courtesy of our Fresh Market Mother's Day brunch and dinner packages we ordered earlier in the week. It was a nice indulging weekend including a "Signed, Sealed and Delivered" marathon on Hallmark. I didn't even workout today. It was nice to take the day off.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise