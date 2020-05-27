Previous
Honey & The Ant by yogiw
152 / 365

Honey & The Ant

No bug gets out of our house alive with Honey and Pearl around. This little ant had high hopes but its wish didn't come true. 😬
27th May 2020 27th May 20

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
41% complete

Photo Details

