Our Rose Bushes Are In Bloom by yogiw
159 / 365

Our Rose Bushes Are In Bloom

Our front yard is filled with blooming roses. I can't remember what kind of roses these are but they make our house look like a fairy tale cottage from the street.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
