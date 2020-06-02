Sign up
Our Rose Bushes Are In Bloom
Our front yard is filled with blooming roses. I can't remember what kind of roses these are but they make our house look like a fairy tale cottage from the street.
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
2353
photos
18
followers
0
following
0
2020 - Year 7
iPhone X
1st June 2020 12:15pm
