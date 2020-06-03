Previous
Our House In June by yogiw
160 / 365

Our House In June

I took this exact photo in April so I thought it would be fun to post what our house looks like in June. Maybe I should do one every month or every season?

Here's what it looked like in April: https://365project.org/yogiw/2020/2020-04-22
