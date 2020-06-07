Sign up
Portrait Of Honey
I just can't get enough of this cat. She's the best model and always gets herself in the cutest situations. This time, she cuddled under the blanket on a pillow beside me on the couch. Knitting, Hallmark movies and laundry — it was a low-key Sunday.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
7th June 2020 6:05pm
