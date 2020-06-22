Sign up
179 / 365
Honey & Darla Cotton
Honey has never met her cousin Darla in person before but here they are together at last. Needless to say, Honey wasn't very interested.
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
Sandy Z W
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
Tags
cats
,
darlac
,
honeyw
,
yogiw-cats
