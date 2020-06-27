Previous
Some Things Never Change, Part II by yogiw
Some Things Never Change, Part II

While archiving my photos last week, I ran across this great photo of Pearl I never used. It doesn't matter that it was taken back in April. She was doing the exact thing today. She loves to sit in the morning sun.🌞
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
