Some Things Never Change, Part II
While archiving my photos last week, I ran across this great photo of Pearl I never used. It doesn't matter that it was taken back in April. She was doing the exact thing today. She loves to sit in the morning sun.🌞
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
Photo Details
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
9th April 2020 11:10am
Tags
cats
,
pearlw
,
yogiw-cats
