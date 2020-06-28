Previous
My Sewing Helper by yogiw
My Sewing Helper

It was a project weekend! I worked on Libby's Infinity Scarf, her National Parks blanket and Sissy's blanket border. Pearl was a big help!
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, lovely Pearl!
June 29th, 2020  
