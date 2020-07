The Arborist & The Tree

It's the last day of June. We had an arborist come out this morning to access the trees in the yard. They are going to trim them all, especially the big Pin Oak in the backyard, to get it away from the roofline. It's such a beautiful tree. We planted it when we first moved in 35 years ago. It was a tiny, little thing that needed to be staked to get it to grow straight. Now it towers over our house. 🏡



Well, the year is half over. What will the second half of 2020 bring???