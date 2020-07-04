Sign up
192 / 365
The Fourth Of July
Cool typography from the Lenscrafters display window.I love the way you can still read the letter forms even though they are cut off.
Happy Fourth to you all! 🇺🇸
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Tags
yogiw-flag2020
