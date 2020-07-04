Previous
The Fourth Of July by yogiw
192 / 365

The Fourth Of July

Cool typography from the Lenscrafters display window.I love the way you can still read the letter forms even though they are cut off.

Happy Fourth to you all! 🇺🇸
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
