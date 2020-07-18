Sign up
205 / 365
Becca's Red Flowers
I love it when Becca sends me photos she thinks would be good on 365. I'm trying to get her to do her own page. I think she might soon. She certainly has enough photos for it.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2400
photos
18
followers
0
following
56% complete
View this month »
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
13th July 2020 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-flag2020
