213 / 365
One Of Pearl's Favorite Places
Pearl LOVES to sit in the garage. It's one of her very favorite places.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
2409
photos
18
followers
0
following
58% complete
1
2020 - Year 7
iPhone X
1st July 2020 1:02pm
Public
cats
pearlw
yogiw-cats
yogiw-flag2020
