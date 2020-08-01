Previous
Next
Honey & The New Foot Stool by yogiw
222 / 365

Honey & The New Foot Stool

Both Honey and Pearl love the new foot stool. They take turns sitting on it. 🌼
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise