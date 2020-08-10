Previous
Love On Harbor Island by yogiw
Love On Harbor Island

I attended my first Zoom funeral. SusanRosenberg's dad Charley died this past weekend at the age of 93. Yes, a long life but his death was so sad in these days of uncertainty. He died of pneumonia with complications from COVID-19.

His funeral was graveside with only 10 people allowed under the tent. There were 49 of us attending the Zoom service which was a little more intimate since I could see everyone’s faces. I ended the day by watching the new Hallmark movie that I had recorded Saturday night, "Love On Harbor Island." It was a good one and even had a gazebo for my album.

The end to a very emotional day. RIP Charley. 😢
