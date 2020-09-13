Previous
262 / 365

⬅️ Go That Way

Masks and social distancing at Putz's Creamy Whip. Families stuck together and others kept their distance. Tonight's the last night Putz's is open for the season. I'm glad we got to go a couple times this year despite the obstacles of COVID-19.
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
