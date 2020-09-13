⬅️ Go That Way

Sign up
Masks and social distancing at Putz's Creamy Whip. Families stuck together and others kept their distance. Tonight's the last night Putz's is open for the season. I'm glad we got to go a couple times this year despite the obstacles of COVID-19.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Views
1
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
12th September 2020 7:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
