Previous
Next
280 / 365
Anyone Need A Pumpkin?
My second Lowe's run this month. I love the pumpkin display with the orange pumpkins against the cobalt blue wheelbarrow. It's definitely Fall weather now. Next week it's gonna be in the 60s.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
2
0
Embed Code
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2475
photos
19
followers
0
following
76% complete
267
268
269
270
278
279
280
281
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
3rd October 2020 2:56pm
Elyse Klemchuk
I don’t need a pumpkin but I sure like the colors in this picture!
October 5th, 2020
Sandy Z W
ace
@kchuk
I thought it was nice color too!
October 5th, 2020
