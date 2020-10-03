Previous
Anyone Need A Pumpkin? by yogiw
Anyone Need A Pumpkin?

My second Lowe's run this month. I love the pumpkin display with the orange pumpkins against the cobalt blue wheelbarrow. It's definitely Fall weather now. Next week it's gonna be in the 60s.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
Elyse Klemchuk
I don’t need a pumpkin but I sure like the colors in this picture!
October 5th, 2020  
Sandy Z W ace
@kchuk I thought it was nice color too!
October 5th, 2020  
