Honey & The Basket Tower
Gail put both the toy basket and Honey's basket on the coffee table so she could vacuum. Next thing I knew, Honey had climbed up to get comfortable. Nothing stops our Honey Bunny from her favorite sittin' spot!!
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details
Album
2020 - Year 7
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
29th September 2020 1:38pm
Tags
cats
,
honeyw
,
yoga-cats
Elyse Klemchuk
Aww, Honey! What a smart girl you are, finding your way to your favorite spot! 💛
October 5th, 2020
Sandy Z W
ace
@kchuk
Thanks, Elyse. I love your yellow heart you added.
October 5th, 2020
