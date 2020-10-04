Previous
Honey & The Basket Tower by yogiw
281 / 365

Honey & The Basket Tower

Gail put both the toy basket and Honey's basket on the coffee table so she could vacuum. Next thing I knew, Honey had climbed up to get comfortable. Nothing stops our Honey Bunny from her favorite sittin' spot!!
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Elyse Klemchuk
Aww, Honey! What a smart girl you are, finding your way to your favorite spot! 💛
October 5th, 2020  
Sandy Z W ace
@kchuk Thanks, Elyse. I love your yellow heart you added.
October 5th, 2020  
