Honey & Pearl | Half & Half by yogiw
283 / 365

Honey & Pearl | Half & Half

Honey and Pearl are so funny. I caught them sitting together..l.sorta. Honey was in the dining room while Pearl was in the living room. They are like Ying and Yang. I love this pic.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

