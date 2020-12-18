Previous
Thank You by yogiw
358 / 365

Thank You

We usually give a small gift to each of our delivery people but there were so many this year we did this instead. We haven't had many takers. I hope they appreciate it.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

