364 / 365
Season's Greetings
I ❤️ making Tiny Tins the time of year. Paired with a background from Cavallini papers, it makes the cutest greeting.
Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy, Healthy New Year. 🎄⛄️❄️
http://www.cavallini.com
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2558
photos
18
followers
0
following
99% complete
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
Views
0
Album
2020 - Year 7
yogiw-tinytins
