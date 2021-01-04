2020 Wilde CD Exchange | Body Parts: Sandy’s Wilde Mix 20

My latest addition to our Wilde CD Exchange series. We were so busy around Christmas that we didn't get to exchange ‘til after the new year. COVID didn't help either.



Our theme for 2020 is "Body Parts." This was a hard one for me. I went round and round on which songs to include. I finally just made a decision and burned it. No turning back after it's burned.



I can't wait to exchange on Wednesday. I hope Ande and Michelle don't see my 365 post so it doesn't ruin the surprise. 😆