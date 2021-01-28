Previous
Spring Retrieval by yogiw
29 / 365

Spring Retrieval

Honey and I rescued 41 springs from under furniture in my studio this morning. That's a lot of playing!!
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
