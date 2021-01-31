Previous
Pearly Sittin' In The Sun by yogiw
Pearly Sittin' In The Sun

Pearl needed some 365 face time. I love this photo of her pulled from the archives from last June. I wish we had some sun so I could take it fresh. It's been nothing but gray skies for weeks.
31st January 2021

