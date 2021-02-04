Previous
Next
Made To Love | February Hearts by yogiw
36 / 365

Made To Love | February Hearts

This image was saved from an outing in January, 2019 I took with Ms. Wilde. A filter added in PicMonkey dressed up the black and white graphics. Perfect for my February Hearts month.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise