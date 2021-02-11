Previous
YUM Donuts ❤️ February Hearts by yogiw
42 / 365

YUM Donuts ❤️ February Hearts

I stopped by Holtman's on the way home from getting my hair appointment just because I knew they'd have good hearts to photograph for 365. The yummy donuts didn't hurt!
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
