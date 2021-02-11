Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
42 / 365
YUM Donuts ❤️ February Hearts
I stopped by Holtman's on the way home from getting my hair appointment just because I knew they'd have good hearts to photograph for 365. The yummy donuts didn't hurt!
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2605
photos
18
followers
0
following
11% complete
View this month »
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2021 - Year 8
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
11th February 2021 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-food
,
yogiw-hearts2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close