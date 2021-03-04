Previous
It's Electric by yogiw
64 / 365

It's Electric

Rainbow March | Green Thursday 1

Ande and I walked the first half of Wasson Way today, from Hyde Park to Norwood. I always love seeing the ArtWorks mural towards the end. Lots of green to choose from.

https://www.artworkscincinnati.org/it-was-electric-artworks-latest-mural-dedicated-on-wasson-way/
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Photo Details

