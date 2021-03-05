Previous
Protect My Children by yogiw
Protect My Children

Rainbow March | Blue Friday 1

I walked Wasson Way again, this time stopping on the bridge on the Norwood side to take photos.

There's always things written on the bridge in chalk. This one reads, "I can protect my children most of the time from people who might not like them."

It's so crazy how the bridge is right over the I-71. I can calmly look through the fence as the cars whiz by below.

https://local12.com/news/local/wasson-way-trail-making-project-as-first-concrete-bridge-deck-over-i-71-poured

5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

