The Winold Reiss Industrial Murals

After our Covid vaccines last Saturday, Ande and I walked the long way around the Duke Energy Convention Center to get back to our car. Along one exterior wall of the building were the nine industrial mosaic murals that had been moved from the airport (previously moved from Union Terminal). They were covered with glass and the sun cast a shadow on them but I still managed to snap a few photos.



I was so surprised to look this one up. It's purple in real-life but looked so blue when we saw it in person. I guess the way the sun was shining changed the colors through the glass. It represents Cincinnati Milling Machine Company Factory which has now been coverted into a living and shopping complex conveniently located in our neighborhood.



Taken from its Wikipedia page, here's a short history on the murals. To see its real-life purple version click the attached link and scroll down the page:



The Winold Reiss industrial murals are a set of 16 tile mosaic murals displaying manufacturing in Cincinnati, Ohio. The works were created by Winold Reiss for Cincinnati Union Terminal from 1931 to 1932, and made up 11,908 of the 18,150 square feet of art in the terminal. The murals were first installed in the train concourse of the terminal, which was demolished in 1974. Prior to the demolition, almost all were moved to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, nine of which were placed in air terminals which were themselves demolished in 2015. The nine works were then relocated to the exterior of the Duke Energy Convention Center, where they stand today. Two murals depicting the Rookwood Pottery Company never left the terminal; they were moved to the Cincinnati Historical Society's special exhibits gallery in 1991.



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Winold_Reiss_industrial_murals