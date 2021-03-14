Previous
The Little Free Library by yogiw
75 / 365

The Little Free Library

Rainbow March | Pink Sunday 2

Krombholz has a bright pink Little Free Library in front of their building. I've been seeing these more and more around town although this is the first pink one I've seen.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
