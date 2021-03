M22

Ever since our trip to Michigan in May 2019 I have been having a love affair with M22. Don't know what it is? It's a 116.7 miles road that follows the Lake Michigan scenic shoreline of the Leelanau Peninsula. Every turn is breathtaking and something I can't wait to do again.



I love it when I see M22 bumper stickers around town. I feel a close connection with these people even though I have no idea who they are. 😄



http://www.visitmanisteecounty.com/project/lakemichigancoastaltour