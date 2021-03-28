Previous
Our Wedding Lily
Our Wedding Lily

Whenever I see Rubrim lilies I think of our wedding. This was our flower along with orchids, Sweet William and house plants. Now I just look at them fondly. The smell is too much to bring into the house.
