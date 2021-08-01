Sign up
216 / 365
Have Pride
Ande surprised me with the new Pride band for my Apple Watch. He said he thought I needed something to cheer me up since I've been so blue lately. ❤️
The band is so cool and I love the watch faces that go with it. A little Photoshop magic shows the dimmed version and the bright one. It's going to be fun wearing all this color for a change.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2780
photos
18
followers
1
following
59% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2021 - Year 8
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
3rd August 2021 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
