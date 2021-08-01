Previous
Have Pride by yogiw
Have Pride

Ande surprised me with the new Pride band for my Apple Watch. He said he thought I needed something to cheer me up since I've been so blue lately. ❤️

The band is so cool and I love the watch faces that go with it. A little Photoshop magic shows the dimmed version and the bright one. It's going to be fun wearing all this color for a change.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

