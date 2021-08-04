Previous
One Pink Flower by yogiw
One Pink Flower

A couple businesses along the bike trail have nice landscaping with big flower bushes. A diffused filter on this one turned the red, almost magenta blossom pink. I love what it did to the leaf border too.
yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
