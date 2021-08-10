Previous
Next
Comfy Or Sad? by yogiw
225 / 365

Comfy Or Sad?

Pearl has been laying on the back of the couch by the front window. Does she look comfortable or does she look sad? Is she content or lonely? I can't tell. Will she like two kittens in the house or not?
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise