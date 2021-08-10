Sign up
225 / 365
Comfy Or Sad?
Pearl has been laying on the back of the couch by the front window. Does she look comfortable or does she look sad? Is she content or lonely? I can't tell. Will she like two kittens in the house or not?
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
2021 - Year 8
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
9th August 2021 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pearlw
,
yogiw-cats
