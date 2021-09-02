Previous
Sunset On Wasson Way by yogiw
248 / 365

Sunset On Wasson Way

I love to walk the bike trail at sunset. It's the prettiest time of day.
2nd September 2021

I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
