249 / 365
Portrait Of Pearl
Pretty Pearl. She's been such a good girl but I worry she's lonely and a bit bored. We miss Honey so much.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2021 - Year 8
iPhone 12 Pro Max
11th August 2021 7:25pm
pearlw
yogiw-cats
