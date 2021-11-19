Previous
The Burning Bush by yogiw
327 / 365

The Burning Bush

Our yard needs so much work. The far south corner is where Bud, Lucy and Honey are. I like that they get the burning bush to watch over them. And our See Rock City birdhouse.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
