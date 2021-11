A Sandy Day...On The Chilly Side

I walked the new part of Wasson Way with my friend Dianne today. It was a beautiful day with blue, blue skies and colors of the season. I was a happy camper even if my lips were so cold I could hardly move them. 40º is a Sandy Day but better to be in the sun. Still, the leaves glistened like gold as the sun started to set. It was a glorious day!